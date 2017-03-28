NBC Exec and Broadway Producer Robert Greenblatt Joins Center Theatre Group's Board of Directors
Center Theatre Group welcomes NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt to its Board of Directors. One of the most influential television executives of the past decade, Greenblatt is also a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|4 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|18
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|5 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Frogface Kate
|59
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC