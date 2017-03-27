Monica Lundy at the Walter Maciel Gal...

Monica Lundy at the Walter Maciel Gallery show in Culver City (Los Angeles County).

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: SFGate

The moment the presidential election was final, Nov. 9, Oakland painter Monica Lundy sank into a "pit of despair." On Nov. 10, she pulled herself out of it enough to form a response - get 100 California artists together on a collaboration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 1 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 28
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 20,941
Review: Pizza Ranch 18 hr PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 26
out of state medical MJ card Fri MrLovahLovah 1
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar 4 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08) Oct '16 Earle 3
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC