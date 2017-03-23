Los Angeles goes car free for a day for CicLAvia
Some six miles of streets in neighborhoods from Culver City to Venice Beach are closed to motor vehicles Sunday as the city's latest celebration of the CicLAvia festival opens the lanes to cyclists. The route stretches west along Washington Boulevard, then north along Centinela Avenue, before turning west on Venice Boulevard to the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|4 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|16
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|4 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|20
|Review: Big Lots
|5 hr
|BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Check N' Go
|5 hr
|CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|5 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|21
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|5 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|21
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Lol
|4,531
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC