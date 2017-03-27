Leah Remini will guest star on 'Kevin...

Leah Remini will guest star on 'Kevin Can Wait, uniting TV couple

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: New York Daily News

Cast members Kevin James and Leah Remini pose on the set of the CBS comedy "The King Of Queens" at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2007. "The King of Queens" character Doug Heffernan once told his wife, Carrie, on a greeting card that she was a "bilgistic pile of love meat."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Subway Restaurants 2 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 13
Review: Dairy Queen 5 hr DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 20
I married a porn and she is a freak 5 hr Krazy glue 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 5 hr Buster 9
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 5 hr Buster 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr Canuck stay home 58
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 11:51AM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC