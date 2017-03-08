LA Times Hypes Bacoshop, Chef Josef Centeno's New Restaurant in Culver City
This week, the Los Angeles Times ' Jenn Harris whet our appetite for BA coshop, the new restaurant in downtown Culver City. BA coshop is the newest brainchild of chef Josef Centeno, who has already opened five hip restaurants in downtown Los Angeles: Orsa & Winston, Ledlow, PYT, Bar Ama, and BA co Mercat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Catherines Plus Sizes
|16 min
|CATHERINES INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Marshalls
|26 min
|MARSHALLS INGLEWOOD
|1
|Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|41
|Review: Target
|1 hr
|TARGET INGLEWOOD
|1
|Review: Tommy Hilfiger
|4 hr
|TOMMY HILFIGER IN...
|1
|Review: Lane Bryant
|4 hr
|LANE BRYANT INGLE...
|1
|Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S...
|6 hr
|Town
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC