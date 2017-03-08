LA Times Hypes Bacoshop, Chef Josef C...

LA Times Hypes Bacoshop, Chef Josef Centeno's New Restaurant in Culver City

This week, the Los Angeles Times ' Jenn Harris whet our appetite for BA coshop, the new restaurant in downtown Culver City. BA coshop is the newest brainchild of chef Josef Centeno, who has already opened five hip restaurants in downtown Los Angeles: Orsa & Winston, Ledlow, PYT, Bar Ama, and BA co Mercat.

