Jeweler Catbird to Pop-up in Los Angeles

The Millennial-favorite jewelry brand and retailer will pop up for one month in Los Angeles, at the Platform retail complex in Culver City, Calif. The shop will run through the entire month of April at 8840 Washington Boulevard, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

