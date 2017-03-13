Hot Property: A Spears opus in the ba...

Hot Property: A Spears opus in the bargain bin

Britney Spears was hoping a buyer would "gimme more," but the pop superstar had to settle for less in order to sell her Thousand Oaks home. The Spanish-style estate spent six months on the market and needed multiple price cuts before it finally sold last month for $7 million.

