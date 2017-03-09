Guitarist Scott Thurston sells Culver City rental home to bandmate Mike Campbell
Guitarist Mike Campbell, left, shown with Mudcrutch bandmates Tom Petty and Tom Leadon, bought an investment property from fellow musician Scott Thurston for $1.29 million. Guitarist Mike Campbell, left, shown with Mudcrutch bandmates Tom Petty and Tom Leadon, bought an investment property from fellow musician Scott Thurston for $1.29 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S...
|1 hr
|Town
|1
|Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ivanharo909
|40
|Review: Apple Store
|2 hr
|Apple Store
|1
|Review: Blockbuster Video
|2 hr
|Blockbuster Video
|1
|Review: Comcast Cable Company
|2 hr
|Comcast Cable Com...
|1
|Review: Southern California Edison Company
|2 hr
|So Cal Edison
|1
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|2 hr
|Coming Soon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC