Greek Group Joins AYF In Calling for Boycott of Pro-Turkish Film
CULVER CITY, Calif.–The American Hellenic Council on Monday released a statement urging the Greek American community and all descendants of the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide, to boycott the new Turkish-produced film "The Ottoman Lieutenant," expressing the AHC's solidarity with the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States, which issued a similar call last week. "The film is a blatant attempt to repudiate the upcoming movie, The Promise, and mislead impressionable youth into believing the Genocide was a 'two-sided' event, reads a part of the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|WPWW
|20,910
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|2 hr
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|7
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|4 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|5 hr
|Jenna
|8
|Review: Panda Express
|5 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|15
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC