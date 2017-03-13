Greek Group Joins AYF In Calling for ...

Greek Group Joins AYF In Calling for Boycott of Pro-Turkish Film

CULVER CITY, Calif.–The American Hellenic Council on Monday released a statement urging the Greek American community and all descendants of the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian Genocide, to boycott the new Turkish-produced film "The Ottoman Lieutenant," expressing the AHC's solidarity with the Armenian Youth Federation Western United States, which issued a similar call last week. "The film is a blatant attempt to repudiate the upcoming movie, The Promise, and mislead impressionable youth into believing the Genocide was a 'two-sided' event, reads a part of the statement.

Culver City, CA

