Get Involved with Swing Left in Culver City
More than 70 Culver City residents met Sunday night at two different locations to discuss strategies for helping progressive candidates take back the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. Local elected officials were among those in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.
