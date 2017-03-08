From Das Bunker to Depeche Mode Boat Parties, John G. Keeps L.A. Nightlife Dark
When Das Bunker promoter and Complex club owner John Giovanazzi first started DJing and throwing parties, he was known as "The Reverend" - which makes sense. John G. - or Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|5
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Review: Del Taco
|9 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|13
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
|Charlotte Schamadan: What's cooking Monrovia? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Carlos Peligro
|8
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC