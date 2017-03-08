From Das Bunker to Depeche Mode Boat ...

From Das Bunker to Depeche Mode Boat Parties, John G. Keeps L.A. Nightlife Dark

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: LA Weekly

When Das Bunker promoter and Complex club owner John Giovanazzi first started DJing and throwing parties, he was known as "The Reverend" - which makes sense. John G. - or Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 1 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 5
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 4 hr Uncle donny plunk 826
Review: Del Taco 9 hr DEL TACO INGLEWOOD 13
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar 4 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08) Oct '16 Earle 3
News Charlotte Schamadan: What's cooking Monrovia? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Carlos Peligro 8
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC