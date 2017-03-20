Ex-Raiders QB Marinovich pleads guilty in public nudity case
Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest after he was seen trying to enter a stranger's home naked. The 47-year-old entered guilty pleas Tuesday to public nudity, drug and trespassing counts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|4 hr
|fatsingle
|2
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Here
|2
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|8 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|3
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|8 hr
|Doh
|3
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|9 hr
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|12
|Review: Dairy Queen
|10 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC