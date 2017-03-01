Discuss Culver City's Role in Immigra...

Discuss Culver City's Role in Immigration Enforcement with Chief Bixby, March 15

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Culver City Times

On behalf of Culver City's Chief of Police Scott Bixby, you are invited to attend the Culver City Police Department's Community Forum to address questions/concerns related to the department's role in immigration enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 1 hr slumdog indians 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 8 hr actorvet 4,517
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 14 hr Well Well 21
There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA 17 hr Hollywood 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Jessica 20,858
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... Tue Whoop there it is 57
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Nov '16 C Welles 13
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC