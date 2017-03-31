Demi Lovato and Ariel Winter to attend 'Smurfs' premiere in Culver City
Demi Lovato , Joe Manganiello , Ariel Winter , Jack McBrayer and Meghan Trainor are expected to attend Saturday's premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village in Culver City, Calif. "In celebration of tomorrow's world premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village , the first-ever world premiere of a film to be held in Culver City, the home of Sony Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, the city of Culver City will be declared to be America's Official Smurfs Village, with a street renamed for the three-apple-high heroes," said a Sony press release Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|1 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|9
|out of state medical MJ card
|5 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|19 hr
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|19 hr
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|19 hr
|GTA
|1
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|21 hr
|99 Cents Only Stores
|20
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC