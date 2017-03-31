Demi Lovato and Ariel Winter to attend 'Smurfs' premiere in Culver City

Demi Lovato , Joe Manganiello , Ariel Winter , Jack McBrayer and Meghan Trainor are expected to attend Saturday's premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village in Culver City, Calif. "In celebration of tomorrow's world premiere of Smurfs: The Lost Village , the first-ever world premiere of a film to be held in Culver City, the home of Sony Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, the city of Culver City will be declared to be America's Official Smurfs Village, with a street renamed for the three-apple-high heroes," said a Sony press release Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.