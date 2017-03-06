Daniel Craig Cuddles With Adorable Puppies in New Promo for Charity Campaign -- Watch
The James Bond actor cuddles with adorable puppies in a new video promoting his collaboration with Omaze, a Culver City, California-based company that raffles off "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" to benefit various charitable organizations. Craig is giving away a brand new "personally customized" Aston Martin Vantage GL, to help raise money for the United Nations Mind Action Service, which works with "affected states to reduce the threat and impact of land mines and other explosive hazards" in 18 countries around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hood Barber Shop
|7 min
|HOOD BARBER SHOP
|1
|Review: Airport Park View Hotel
|12 min
|AIRPORT PARK VIEW...
|1
|Review: Rodeway Inn & Suites
|16 min
|RODEWAY INN SUITES
|1
|Review: B'J Liquor
|20 min
|BJ LIQUOR STORE
|1
|Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry
|41 min
|SUNSHINE COIN LAU...
|1
|Review: Church's Chicken
|50 min
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|1
|Review: Holly Crest Hotel
|58 min
|HOLLY CREST HOTEL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC