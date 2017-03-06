Daniel Craig Cuddles With Adorable Pu...

Daniel Craig Cuddles With Adorable Puppies in New Promo for Charity Campaign -- Watch

Friday Mar 3 Read more: ETonline

The James Bond actor cuddles with adorable puppies in a new video promoting his collaboration with Omaze, a Culver City, California-based company that raffles off "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" to benefit various charitable organizations. Craig is giving away a brand new "personally customized" Aston Martin Vantage GL, to help raise money for the United Nations Mind Action Service, which works with "affected states to reduce the threat and impact of land mines and other explosive hazards" in 18 countries around the world.

