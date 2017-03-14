Culver City Studying Bike-Share Imple...

Culver City Studying Bike-Share Implementation, Including Adjacent L.A. Areas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Last Friday, Culver City released a feasibility study that sets the stage for implementing a citywide bike-share system. The planned system would include 620 bicycles at 62 docking stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,913
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. 10 hr Markky 1
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 14 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 7
How to Make Alkaline Water 16 hr Star 5
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 17 hr Jenna 8
Review: Panda Express 17 hr PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11) 19 hr nobody important 4
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,588,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC