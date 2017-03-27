CicLAvia to shutdown streets from Culver City to Venice Sunday
LOS ANGELES >> Six miles of streets from downtown Culver City to Venice will be closed Sunday for the 20th edition of CicLAvia, which gives participants the opportunity to walk, skate, bike and explore different neighborhoods along the route. Sunday's route will run west along Washington Boulevard, then north along Centinela Avenue before turning west on Venice Boulevard to the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|1 hr
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|16
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|1 hr
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|20
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|Jose
|26
|Review: Dairy Queen
|8 hr
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|20
|I married a porn and she is a freak
|8 hr
|Krazy glue
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC