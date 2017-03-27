CicLAvia to shutdown streets from Cul...

CicLAvia to shutdown streets from Culver City to Venice Sunday

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> Six miles of streets from downtown Culver City to Venice will be closed Sunday for the 20th edition of CicLAvia, which gives participants the opportunity to walk, skate, bike and explore different neighborhoods along the route. Sunday's route will run west along Washington Boulevard, then north along Centinela Avenue before turning west on Venice Boulevard to the beach.

