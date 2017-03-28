Celebrating the Centennial with Dance: 1988 Arrives in Culver City
Thomas Ince was spotted making one of his Western movies along Ballona Creek when Harry Culver's vision for his city came into focus. Culver then enticed the moviemaker to move to Culver City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|1 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|7
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|5 hr
|Gina
|1
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|5 hr
|Gina
|1
|Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate...
|5 hr
|GTA
|1
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|7 hr
|99 Cents Only Stores
|20
|Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California
|8 hr
|actorvet
|1
|Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|concerned citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC