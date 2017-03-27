Carmen Lundy Deciphers 'Code Noir,' B...

Carmen Lundy Deciphers 'Code Noir,' Being a Jazz Vocalist & Her Love Affair With Art

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Jazz vocalist Carmen Lundy is celebrating the highest debut in her 15-album journey with Code Noir . Released in February, the set bowed at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gamestop 15 min GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 13
Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up 3 hr Loomstead Bedding 1
Neuropathy and Nerve Pain Treatment Giveaway 4 hr neurogenx_encino 1
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 6 hr 99 CENTS ONLY STORE 1
Review: Citibank 6 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 17 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar 4 Treason watch 14
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC