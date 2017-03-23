California lawmakers want to block po...

California lawmakers want to block police from helping federal drug...

Federal agents and Los Angeles police officers raid a Culver City medical marijuana dispensary, Organica Collective, in 2010. With federal authorities hinting at a possible crackdown on state-licensed marijuana dealers, a group of California lawmakers wants to block local police and sheriff's departments from assisting such investigations and arrests unless compelled by a court order.

