California lawmakers want to block police from helping federal drug...
Federal agents and Los Angeles police officers raid a Culver City medical marijuana dispensary, Organica Collective, in 2010. With federal authorities hinting at a possible crackdown on state-licensed marijuana dealers, a group of California lawmakers wants to block local police and sheriff's departments from assisting such investigations and arrests unless compelled by a court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|1 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|15 hr
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|17 hr
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|longlivebowling
|21
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|Tue
|COMING SOON 2019
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC