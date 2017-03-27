As LA's Development Boom Continues, S...

As LA's Development Boom Continues, Some Locals are Feeling Left in the Dust

Among the confirmed new tenants for the Sunset Boulevard build-out are Starbucks, Chipotle, Habit Burger, and a vegan cinnamon roll shop. In a recent round of public comments, the development team behind Mohawk Collective came under fire from folks who lived nearby and claim their needs aren't being met - and their local flair is being undermined.

