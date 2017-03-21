Artists Talk Totalitarianism at LA's Museum Devoted to the Cold War
On Thursday, the photographer Farrah Karapetian and painter Christopher Wyrick will launch a conversation series at the Wende Museum in Culver City. a Farrah Karapetian, "Unbuilding: Bricks 1" , unique chromogenic photogram from constructed negatives, 24 x 20 inches.
