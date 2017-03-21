Artists Talk Totalitarianism at LA's ...

Artists Talk Totalitarianism at LA's Museum Devoted to the Cold War

Wednesday Mar 15

On Thursday, the photographer Farrah Karapetian and painter Christopher Wyrick will launch a conversation series at the Wende Museum in Culver City. a Farrah Karapetian, "Unbuilding: Bricks 1" , unique chromogenic photogram from constructed negatives, 24 x 20 inches.

