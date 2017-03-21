7 Group Bike Rides for Cyclists New to L.A.'s Streets

The mere mention of riding a bike on the streets of L.A. is often met with the words "crazy" and "death wish." While the city recently named the most car-congested in the world is making room for more bicycles thanks to LA DOT's added bikeways, Metro's bike-share program and the individual efforts of bike shops and nonprofits dedicated to the cause - safety in numbers may be key, especially for anyone new to cycling streets.

