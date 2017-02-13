Watch Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty's 'It Takes Two' Grammys Target Commercial
Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty On-Set with Target for 'It Takes Two' Remake and Commercial to Air During 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 23, 2017 in Culver City, Calif. What do you get when you put a pop hitmaker, an up-and-coming rapper and one of the biggest retailers together? One fun commercial.
