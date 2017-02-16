The James Beard Foundation Awards Love Los Angeles This Year
Next month, the James Beard Foundation will be in sunny Los Angeles for the unveiling of this year's list of award nominees. The March 15 event goes down via live press conference and will feature Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin at the mic from inside their restaurant A.O.C. The decision to run the list of nominees from Los Angeles further puts the City of Angels in the culinary spotlight.
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|34 min
|SirPrize
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|38 min
|mexico
|20,830
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|8 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|11 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Anita Bath
|50
|ice raids are back
|21 hr
|boy wonder
|11
