The James Beard Foundation Awards Love Los Angeles This Year

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Eater

Next month, the James Beard Foundation will be in sunny Los Angeles for the unveiling of this year's list of award nominees. The March 15 event goes down via live press conference and will feature Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin at the mic from inside their restaurant A.O.C. The decision to run the list of nominees from Los Angeles further puts the City of Angels in the culinary spotlight.

