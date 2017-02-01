Terry Crews to Host 25th Annual Movieguide Awards
Actor Terry Crews speaks onstage during Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on June 4, 2016 in Culver City, California. Actor Terry Crews will bring his formidable strength in comedy to host the 25th Annual Movieguide Awards, the largest faith and value's awards show in the country.
