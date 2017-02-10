SpaceX workers embrace Hawthornea s f...

SpaceX workers embrace Hawthornea s first craft brewery, LA Aleworks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

When Hawthorne's first craft brewery quietly opened its doors within walking distance of rapidly growing rocket maker SpaceX, it was quickly adopted by thirsty employees as their after-work watering hole. With a SpaceX banner hanging from the brewery's 24-foot-high rafters, Los Angeles Aleworks already serves not one, but two brews named after SpaceX: a low-alcohol session India Pale Ale and a Full Thrust double IPA with an alcohol content that matches the name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Well Well 45
Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S... 7 hr Hollywood 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 9 hr Non-Armenian Girl 265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 16 hr Oscar 8
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 16 hr poop deck pappy 71
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 16 hr Laci Ann 7 5
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC