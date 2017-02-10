SpaceX workers embrace Hawthornea s first craft brewery, LA Aleworks
When Hawthorne's first craft brewery quietly opened its doors within walking distance of rapidly growing rocket maker SpaceX, it was quickly adopted by thirsty employees as their after-work watering hole. With a SpaceX banner hanging from the brewery's 24-foot-high rafters, Los Angeles Aleworks already serves not one, but two brews named after SpaceX: a low-alcohol session India Pale Ale and a Full Thrust double IPA with an alcohol content that matches the name.
