Sony's Animated - Spider-Man' Movie Adds Alex Hirsch as...
Alex Hirsch, creator of the Disney XD series "Gravity Falls," has been added as a story contributor to Sony's "Spider-Man" animated feature, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The new film is set to feature Miles Morales as webslinger instead of Peter Parker, marking the big-screen introduction of Marvel Comics' black and Puerto Rican Spider-Man.
