Sing 'Ring of Keys' and Win Free Tickets to Fun Home at the Ahmanson
In anticipation of "Fun Home" coming to the Ahmanson Theatre , Center Theatre Group will host a Sing Out "Ring of Keys" Contest. Individuals and non-professional choirs are invited to submit video of themselves singing the song "Ring of Keys" from the musical "Fun Home."
