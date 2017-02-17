Roman Polanski seeking to end child rape case in court next week
The director, 83, is looking to receive no additional jail time, TMZ reports . He'll likely attempt to use dated testimony from a prosecutor to reach the conclusive dismissal, in regards to time behind bars.
