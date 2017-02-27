New Red Light Cameras Will be Install...

New Red Light Cameras Will be Installed in Culver City This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Culver City Times

Culver City has announced that it will add red light cameras at three intersections across the city: Overland Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, and National Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. The city also wil remove cameras at four approaches/locations: eastbound Washington Place at Centinela Avenue, eastbound Washington Boulevard at Sawtelle Boulevard, and east and west bound Washington Boulevard at Helms Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr democrat 20,857
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 6 hr Whoop there it is 57
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 8 hr Theo 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 10 hr 25or6to4 3
TRUST YOUR FINANCES to PRICE-WATERSHED ! 11 hr Price Watershed 1
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 19 hr john 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 20 hr Ralph 14
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC