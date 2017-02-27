New Red Light Cameras Will be Installed in Culver City This Spring
Culver City has announced that it will add red light cameras at three intersections across the city: Overland Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, and National Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. The city also wil remove cameras at four approaches/locations: eastbound Washington Place at Centinela Avenue, eastbound Washington Boulevard at Sawtelle Boulevard, and east and west bound Washington Boulevard at Helms Avenue.
