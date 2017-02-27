New Red Light Cameras Will be Installed in Culver City This Spring

Culver City has announced that it will add red light cameras at three intersections across the city: Overland Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, and National Boulevard and Washington Boulevard. The city also wil remove cameras at four approaches/locations: eastbound Washington Place at Centinela Avenue, eastbound Washington Boulevard at Sawtelle Boulevard, and east and west bound Washington Boulevard at Helms Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.