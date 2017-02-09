Missed your first shot at seeing Dreaded Pirate Roberts in Denver? As ...
Actor Cary Elwes attends the LA Premiere of "The Art of More" held at Sony Pictures Studios on Thursday Oct. 29, 2015, in Culver City, Calif. January 30th we announced that Cary Elwes, the actor who played the Dread Pirate Roberts/Westley in "The Princess Bride" is coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on April 20 for a special screening of the film, an audience Q&A and the dramatic telling of behind-the-scenes stories.
