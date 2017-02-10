Lil Yachty & Carly Rae Jepsen Take Yo...

Lil Yachty & Carly Rae Jepsen Take You Inside 'It Takes Two' Target...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Billboard

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty On-Set with Target for 'It Takes Two' Remake and Commercial to Air During 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 23, 2017 in Culver City, Calif. You can add Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen to the Grammy Awards' list of all-star collaborations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min Buck Rohde 20,823
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Rose of Tralee 41
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 1 hr get out of here 7
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 3 hr Jim bobcock 3
ice raids are back 4 hr Political Atheist 5
Impeach Maxine waters for lying 6 hr Hitllary 3
need help 11 hr CLAUDIA 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC