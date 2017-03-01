LA Weekly Says Jordan Kahn's Ambitiou...

LA Weekly Says Jordan Kahn's Ambitious New Restaurant Could Be Just What LA Needs

What is Jordan Kahn up to today, and how far along is his new high-end dining experience Vespertine? Let's take a look. This is KahnWatch.

