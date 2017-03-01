LA Weekly Says Jordan Kahn's Ambitious New Restaurant Could Be Just What LA Needs
What is Jordan Kahn up to today, and how far along is his new high-end dining experience Vespertine? Let's take a look. This is KahnWatch.
