JEOPARDY!' College Championship Febru...

JEOPARDY!' College Championship February 13-24

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WWLP

A New York graduate student seeking historic recognition for John Glenn's birthplace in Ohio says the proposal has be CULVER CITY, CALIF. - Class is in session for 15 of America's brightest students when the JEOPARDY! College Championship begins Monday, February 13 on 22News at 7:30PM .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 1 hr mtbresident 2
the music thread (Apr '12) 1 hr Musikologist 22
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 4 hr Caitlyn Kardashian 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr Free Willy Clinton 50
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 5 hr New Slaves 14
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 5 hr Obama GOD 9
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 5 hr Obama GOD 6
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC