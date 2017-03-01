Hawthorne-based dispatch center to ha...

Hawthorne-based dispatch center to handle Culver City 9-1-1 calls

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Daily Breeze

The RCC will replace Culver City's own smaller dispatch center. Several of its dispatchers will join the RCC, the city said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 5 hr Norcal650 99
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 10 hr Newsroom_LA 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 10 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 12 hr Chico 22
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 15 hr slumdog indians 2
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Nov '16 C Welles 13
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC