Fun Home Opens Tomorrow at the Ahmanson
The Tony Award-winning musical "Fun Home" opens February 22 at the Ahmanson Theatre and continues through April 1, 2017. "Fun Home" has one preview performance on February 21. Based on Alison Bechdel 's best-selling graphic memoir, "Fun Home" introduces Alison at three different ages in her life, as she explores and unravels the mysteries of her childhood.
