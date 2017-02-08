Fast Casual Healthy Eats Anchor Downt...

Fast Casual Healthy Eats Anchor Downtown Culver City's Reemerging Scene

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Eater

Fans of the forgotten Native Foods Cafe in Culver City can rejoice: there's even more healthy eating on the way. Signage has now gone up for Primal Kitchen , a newcomer to the clean-eating market that promises "delicious, high quality, nutrient dense foods" in a sunny space that includes room for takeout as well as dining in.

