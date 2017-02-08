Fast Casual Healthy Eats Anchor Downtown Culver City's Reemerging Scene
Fans of the forgotten Native Foods Cafe in Culver City can rejoice: there's even more healthy eating on the way. Signage has now gone up for Primal Kitchen , a newcomer to the clean-eating market that promises "delicious, high quality, nutrient dense foods" in a sunny space that includes room for takeout as well as dining in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|1 hr
|Linda
|1
|Make money online
|1 hr
|Rick
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|15 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|21 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC