Elisabeth Chu Reigns as CCUSD Spelling Bee Champ; Advances to County Competition
Elisabeth Chu stood tall and confidently spelled the word T-H-R-O-M-B-O-S-I-S to take home the 12th Annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee title on January 30 at Linwood E. Howe Elementary School. The fourth-grader from Farragut Elementary School finished atop 23 other spellers - four students from each of the district's five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School competed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Westwood Legal
|3 hr
|KdanW91001
|18
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|3 hr
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|4 hr
|NASTY MAN
|11
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|38
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|13
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC