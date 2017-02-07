Elisabeth Chu Reigns as CCUSD Spelling Bee Champ; Advances to County Competition

Elisabeth Chu stood tall and confidently spelled the word T-H-R-O-M-B-O-S-I-S to take home the 12th Annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee title on January 30 at Linwood E. Howe Elementary School. The fourth-grader from Farragut Elementary School finished atop 23 other spellers - four students from each of the district's five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School competed.

