Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty Tease Mike Will Made-It-Produced Collaboration 'It Takes Two'

Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty On-Set with Target for 'It Takes Two' Remake and Commercial to Air During 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 23, 2017 in Culver City, Calif. This week, Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen will unleash their new collaboration "It Takes Two," the remake of the classic 1988 song by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

