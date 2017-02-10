Buses replace Metro Expo Line trains ...

Buses replace Metro Expo Line trains due to repair work

Friday Feb 10

Train service will be replaced by bus shuttles on a stretch of the Metro Expo Line beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday for maintenance and repair work. Beginning at 9 p.m., trains will not be running between the Culver City and Expo/Bundy stations.

