Buses replace Metro Expo Line trains due to repair work
Train service will be replaced by bus shuttles on a stretch of the Metro Expo Line beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday for maintenance and repair work. Beginning at 9 p.m., trains will not be running between the Culver City and Expo/Bundy stations.
