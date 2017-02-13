Break Out the Golden Shovels: Bonin, ...

Break Out the Golden Shovels: Bonin, Garcetti Break Ground on Venice Great Street

For years, the Venice Great Street was a model for how the city, council office and community could work together on a shared vision for the Mayor's Great Streets Initiative. But while the outreach plan brought most of the Mar Vista Community together, the project was stalled because the segment of Venice Boulevard that would be a Great Street was owned by Caltrans, and the agency was concerned that protected bicycle lanes and wide sidewalks were not the correct treatment for this corridor.

