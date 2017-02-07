Brad Goreski on WWHL says Tamra Judge...

Brad Goreski on WWHL says Tamra Judge most needs makeover

Brad Goreski during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday declared Tamra Judge as the worst dressed of the entire Real Housewives franchise. The 39-year-old Fashion Police host was asked to pick the best dressed from the reality shows, plus the woman 'most in need of a makeover'.

