A special cocktail and the author as debutante: One way publishers sell books
Publisher come from New York to fete their writers in Los Angeles months before their books' debut. "Writing novels is so much more satisfying than writing television," says Sarah Dunn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|will You
|44
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|7 hr
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|17 hr
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|18 hr
|NASTY MAN
|11
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|13
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC