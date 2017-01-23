With vigils, a film, a comic and plenty of marching: How the L.A. art ...

Artists and arts workers gather in front of the Good Luck Gallery in Chinatown before attending the women's march in downtown L.A. Artists and arts workers gather in front of the Good Luck Gallery in Chinatown before attending the women's march in downtown L.A. The election of Donald Trump to the presidency has drawn all kinds of reactions from the cultural establishment - from a plea for inclusiveness from the cast of "Hamilton" on Broadway to a general call for a national culture strike on Inauguration Day, a proposal that received the support of prominent visual artists such as Cindy Sherman and Richard Serra.

