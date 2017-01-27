Want a new TV for the Super Bowl? Start here
Here's a beginner's guide to choosing a new TV just in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Want a new TV for the Super Bowl? Start here Here's a beginner's guide to choosing a new TV just in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jFVncU Shoppers wait their TV's during the "Black Friday" sales at a Best Buy store in Culver City, Calif., on November 25, 2016. As a football fan, you know the rules of the game and the names of the players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|27 min
|PresDJTrump
|1
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|2 hr
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|American
|15
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|17 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|right guard
|814
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC