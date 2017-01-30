UPDATE 3-Sony takes $1 bln writedown ...

UPDATE 3-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business

The company logo of Sony Cooperation is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. ) will write down the value of its movie business by nearly 112.1 billion yen in the third quarter, blaming weaker film profits as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs.

