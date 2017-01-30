UPDATE 3-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
The company logo of Sony Cooperation is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. ) will write down the value of its movie business by nearly 112.1 billion yen in the third quarter, blaming weaker film profits as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|54 min
|DavidFMilleriiiphd
|813
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|DoubleTap
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|12 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Sun
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|Sat
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC