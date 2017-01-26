There are too many womena s marchers for LAa s trains to carry
Hundreds of people heading downtown from the Westside for today's Women's March stood stranded on Metro platforms unable to squeeze onto packed trains. Spokeswoman Kim Upton said Metro had already added trains, increased their frequency and beefed up security in anticipation of heavy crowds, but trains remained jammed, particularly at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line stations and on the Westside, with some people waiting hours to purchase TAP cards and board the trains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Military Historian
|15
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|4 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Tazing and Drowning a Suspect
|8 hr
|Tazed and confused
|1
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|26
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|Turk
|812
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC