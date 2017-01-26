There are too many womena s marchers ...

There are too many womena s marchers for LAa s trains to carry

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Hundreds of people heading downtown from the Westside for today's Women's March stood stranded on Metro platforms unable to squeeze onto packed trains. Spokeswoman Kim Upton said Metro had already added trains, increased their frequency and beefed up security in anticipation of heavy crowds, but trains remained jammed, particularly at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line stations and on the Westside, with some people waiting hours to purchase TAP cards and board the trains.

