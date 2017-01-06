the Actors' Gang and Sanofka.Org Announce New Opening Night for Lyrics from Lockdown
The Actors' Gang today announced that Lyrics From Lockdown , written and performed by Bryonn Bain and directed by Gina Belafonte will now open on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 8pm. The groundbreaking multimedia production tells Bryonn Bain's true story of racial profiling and wrongful incarceration at the hands of New York City police and how this experience led to a transformative friendship with death row inmate Nanon Williams.
