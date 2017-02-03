Stolen mail, meth found during Sierra Madre traffic stop
SIERRA MADRE >> A traffic stop Sunday ended with the driver's arrest after the officer found stolen mail in the car as well as drugs and a drug pipe. Sierra Madre police said the 86 pieces of stolen mail included checks, credit cards and passports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|3 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|9 hr
|Italian-American
|4
|" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on
|15 hr
|FOAD
|2
|Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha...
|17 hr
|Monique
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|13
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC